Quiet weather for Rochester this week

Temperatures will hit the upper twenties to lower thirties both today and tomorrow. Overnight lows stay very mild as well as our weather will only cool down 5-10 degrees overnight leaving us with decent morning temperatures. Winds stay fairly light most of this week with only slight breezes here and there. I'm seeing a dry weekend ahead for Rochester. Temperatures this weekend may sneak into the lower to mid-30s both days too. Model guidance hints as a low pressure system moving into our region early next week drawing in warm enough air to bring a chance of rain and snow.