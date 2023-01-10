99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Quiet weather for Rochester this week

We continue to stray away from the arctic air with generally dry and stable weather this week.

January 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Temperatures will hit the upper twenties to lower thirties both today and tomorrow. Overnight lows stay very mild as well as our weather will only cool down 5-10 degrees overnight leaving us with decent morning temperatures. Winds stay fairly light most of this week with only slight breezes here and there. I'm seeing a dry weekend ahead for Rochester. Temperatures this weekend may sneak into the lower to mid-30s both days too. Model guidance hints as a low pressure system moving into our region early next week drawing in warm enough air to bring a chance of rain and snow.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.