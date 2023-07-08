Quiet weather for today

An area of high pressure will move into northern Minnesota today, and in doing so it will bring mostly clear skies into the area this afternoon. Mostly clear skies will continue into the overnight tonight as the center of the high pressure moves over our southern Minnesota. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today's weather as the winds change their direction from northerly to westerly, and then to southwesterly by this evening. A second cold front will move out of the Prairies on Sunday, and then into central Minnesota by Monday evening. This will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms to be possible in our region for the start of the work week.