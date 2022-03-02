SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Quiet weather midway through this week.

We will be keeping our eye on mixed precipitation moving in this weekend.

StormTRACKER team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
March 02, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and highs in the mid 20s. Tomorrow will be quiet with mostly sunny skies. Going into the weekend we will be watching a system bringing in mixed precipitation. Friday will be mostly cloudy but going into the night a wintry mix will begin to fall. This goes into Saturday and as temperatures rise, it will change to rain for the afternoon.

Related Topics: WEATHER
