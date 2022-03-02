Quiet weather midway through this week.
We will be keeping our eye on mixed precipitation moving in this weekend.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and highs in the mid 20s. Tomorrow will be quiet with mostly sunny skies. Going into the weekend we will be watching a system bringing in mixed precipitation. Friday will be mostly cloudy but going into the night a wintry mix will begin to fall. This goes into Saturday and as temperatures rise, it will change to rain for the afternoon.
The reason for this is the jet stream alignment across central North America.
Temperatures will be a big factor in the type of precipitation.
The coldest temperatures often come from low-lying valleys in the North Woods.