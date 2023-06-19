Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Quiet weather to start the work week

Hot temperatures return into the area

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The area of low pressure which brought a few showers into our region over the weekend has since diminished, leaving us under the control of a broad upper level ridge. This ridge will work to push our highs into the mid to upper-80s across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon, otherwise; expect mostly clear skies throughout the day. Southerly winds will try to gust upwards of 25 mph on Tuesday, and this combined with the clearer skies and the upper level ridge will likely push our highs into the upper-80s. A slow moving cold front will approach our region by the end of the work week, and with it will come a few chances for showers and thunderstorms, with the best chances beginning on Thursday Night and continuing through the weekend. The arrival of this frontal boundary over the weekend may try to push our highs down a few degrees, but warm weather will continue across the area.

