Quiet weather today

Active weather likely later this week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
March 07, 2023 12:01 AM

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds will remain in our region this evening and overnight, and mostly cloudy skies will continue into the day on Wednesday. However, a series of waves of low pressure will move through the Upper Midwest and into the Upper Midwest, possibly bringing a few rounds of snow showers into the region.

Snow showers will be possible for the second half of Wednesday and into Wednesday Night, with snow likely for the day on Thursday. Additional snow showers will also be possible on Friday and into the weekend. It is still too early to go into much detail about how much snow these systems will bring. Otherwise; expect steady high temperatures through the work week in the low to mid-30s.

