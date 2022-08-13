Quiet weekend ahead with light winds
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and tomorrow with highs staying in the 70s.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Our weather is shaping up to stay quiet and mild all weekend long. This afternoon we'll peak in the mid to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. Winds will be light and variable throughout the area. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s heading into Sunday morning. Tomorrow will very similar to today's weather. Highs again will hit the mid to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. The air will be calm Sunday morning with light winds out of the northeast tomorrow afternoon. Expect highs to peak in the 70s next week with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms.
The West African Monsoon season is likely to start generating large tropical waves.
We stay cooler with afternoon temperatures reaching near 70° with showers likely throughout the day.
Air is not heated up very much by sunlight.