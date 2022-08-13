SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Quiet weekend ahead with light winds

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today and tomorrow with highs staying in the 70s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Our weather is shaping up to stay quiet and mild all weekend long. This afternoon we'll peak in the mid to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. Winds will be light and variable throughout the area. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s heading into Sunday morning. Tomorrow will very similar to today's weather. Highs again will hit the mid to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. The air will be calm Sunday morning with light winds out of the northeast tomorrow afternoon. Expect highs to peak in the 70s next week with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
