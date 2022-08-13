Quiet weekend ahead with light winds

Our weather is shaping up to stay quiet and mild all weekend long. This afternoon we'll peak in the mid to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. Winds will be light and variable throughout the area. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s heading into Sunday morning. Tomorrow will very similar to today's weather. Highs again will hit the mid to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. The air will be calm Sunday morning with light winds out of the northeast tomorrow afternoon. Expect highs to peak in the 70s next week with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms.