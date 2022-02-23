SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Quieter Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies, lighter winds and cool temperatures expected today

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
February 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Expect quieter conditions on this Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures barely making it into the double digits this afternoon. The wind will be lighter from the northwest at 5-10mph but with the cold air, the wind chills will be in the subzero range.

We get another shot at light snow on Thursday, most spots should pick up a dusting up to three inches across southeast Minnesota. Highs will still be cold, in the teens.

The sun returns on Friday with a high near 15 degrees, warming into the low 30s for Saturday. The weekend will be breezy with a cold front approaching Saturday night to knock temps back into the teens for Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

