Rain and rumbles linger today

Today will stay chilly with the rain cooled air. Highs around us will peak in the upper 60s. The sky will start to clear overnight with a cool outlook for tomorrow morning. A light jacket for the early hours of Tuesday may not be a bad idea as a few could start off the day in the upper 40s. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs warming into the upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the west tomorrow making for a very pleasant day. The breeze returns along with warmer temperatures Wednesday. Mid-80s are on tap for Wednesday afternoon with a gusty southwest wind. Expect the heat to peak Friday and into the weekend with a chance of 90s back in the area.