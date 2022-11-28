Rain and snow likely this week

An area of low pressure will track through the Canadian Prairies today, and in doing so it will drag a cold front through the Upper Midwest. For our region, this means that southwesterly winds will work to continue the mild temperatures in our region ahead of the cold front. The cold front itself will likely begin to move towards our region during the evening and overnight hours.

However, the cold front may begin to stall out around our region as the parent area of low pressure weakens a bit and a new area of low pressure develops in Kansas on Tuesday Morning, latching onto the cold front. This will result in the a good amount of moisture being brought up into our region.

With temperatures likely to only be in the mid to upper-30s on Tuesday, this precipitation will likely be a mix of rain and snow at times. The area of low pressure will move up through our region later on Tuesday and into the western Great Lakes Region. In doing so, it will drag the cold front through our region, allowing rain and snow showers to taper off during the overnight hours on Tuesday Night.

Temperatures will quickly drop behind this front with lows in the mid-teens likely on Tuesday Night and then highs in the lower-20s by Wednesday with breezy conditions.

As of now, snowfall totals may be very limited due to temperatures possibly being too mild to support an all-snow event, but around an inch of snowfall accumulation will be possible once the temperatures return to the lower-30s by the evening hours on Tuesday.