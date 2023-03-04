99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Rain and snow likely this weekend

Mostly cloudy skies continue

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
March 04, 2023 12:01 AM

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today with highs in the mid-30s across southeastern Minnesota. Clouds will continue to be present during the overnight tonight and then will likely give way to overcast skies by Sunday. A few flurries will be possible both today and then again Sunday Morning.

Afterwards, rain and snow showers will be likely for Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper-30s. Rain showers, and maybe a few snow showers, will remain present across the area on Sunday night, and then into Monday morning. Lingering snow flurries will be possible Monday afternoon. Additional snow showers will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday.

