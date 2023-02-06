Rain and snow showers possible today

Areas of fog will be possible across the area this morning. The fog will then give way to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today with highs likely reaching into the mid-30s. An area of low pressure will move in this afternoon, bringing widely scattered rain and snow showers. At the same time, breezy conditions will also be present with winds gusting upwards of 40 mph during the afternoon.

The widely scattered rain and snow showers will remain possible into the early evening hours before tapering off. Breezy conditions will remain during the overnight hours with gusts upwards of 30 mph possible.

Expect partly cloudy skies for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs likely reaching into the mid-30s. Rain and snow showers will be possible for Thursday.