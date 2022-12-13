Rain and some wintry mix possible today

An area of low pressure moving out of Colorado and into the central Plains this morning will continue to push clouds into our region. These clouds will be ahead of some mixed precipitation which will begin to move into our region during the early morning hours. Temperatures around sunrise may be right around or just below 32° and this could result in some areas of freezing rain. However, as temperatures rise a bit, the freezing will likely cease and we will be left with widespread rain showers throughout the day and cloudy skies.

The widespread rain showers will likely become more scattered during the evening hours, and if temperatures drop enough then some of those rain showers may try to mix with some snow. However, temperatures will overall be too warm to support any snowfall accumulations and any ice accumulations we receive early this morning will likely be short lived. Scattered rain showers will be possible on Wednesday, and then a few scattered rain and snow showers will be possible as we head into Wednesday evening.

The upper level low associated with this area of low pressure will move over our region on Thursday and Friday, and this may allow for scattered snow showers to be present in our region. Otherwise; temperatures will remain mild through Thursday, before taking a big drop over the weekend, leaving us with the likely outcome of single digit highs by the middle part of next work week.