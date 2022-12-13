SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rain and some wintry mix possible today

Snow chances later in the week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
December 13, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

An area of low pressure moving out of Colorado and into the central Plains this morning will continue to push clouds into our region. These clouds will be ahead of some mixed precipitation which will begin to move into our region during the early morning hours. Temperatures around sunrise may be right around or just below 32° and this could result in some areas of freezing rain. However, as temperatures rise a bit, the freezing will likely cease and we will be left with widespread rain showers throughout the day and cloudy skies.

The widespread rain showers will likely become more scattered during the evening hours, and if temperatures drop enough then some of those rain showers may try to mix with some snow. However, temperatures will overall be too warm to support any snowfall accumulations and any ice accumulations we receive early this morning will likely be short lived. Scattered rain showers will be possible on Wednesday, and then a few scattered rain and snow showers will be possible as we head into Wednesday evening.

The upper level low associated with this area of low pressure will move over our region on Thursday and Friday, and this may allow for scattered snow showers to be present in our region. Otherwise; temperatures will remain mild through Thursday, before taking a big drop over the weekend, leaving us with the likely outcome of single digit highs by the middle part of next work week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
d4344844573e8f034eddc01f0a5e2cc9.jpg
Weather
Forecasters eyeing storm system a year after 2021 tornado outbreak
Predictions are still fuzzy as temperatures hover around freezing.
December 12, 2022 09:39 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The strongest Arctic storm on record caused massive damage to the ice cap
The damage was twice what the models predicted, and the worst observed in the historical record since 1979.
December 12, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain and wintry mix likely this week
Snow showers possible by the end of the work week
December 12, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Odds of cold, snowy winter increasing
Large scale weather systems around the world are increasing the odds of colder and snowier than average conditions.
December 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler