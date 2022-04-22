SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Rain and T-Storms going into the weekend

Temperatuers will be warm Saturday before a drop off.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be breezy with rain and thundershower chances. This continues into Saturday with highs getting into the low 70s. The warmth won't last long, as temperatures take a drop to the low 50s Sunday with the rain moving east. Monday drops even more to the low 40s and clouds stick around.

