Rain and wind to finish this work week

Temperatures will warm into the 40s today with clouds increasing. Winds will be picking up out of the southeast with gusts into the mid-20s today. I'm seeing our precipitation start as showers later today and into the evening with a slight chance of a few snowflakes in the mix to start. Eventually more moisture arrives leading to more rain tonight and most of Friday. I'm not seeing it rain that entire time frame, but there will be periods of rain tonight through Friday with the potential of a few rumbles as well. The cold air wraps into the system late tomorrow and as this system drops east of us I'm seeing a decent chance to have snow arrive in the Rochester area Friday night. Snow may be heavy at times leading to accumulations by Saturday morning. The snow ends early Saturday with a cold and blustery rest of the day. Temperatures will stay in the 30s Saturday and look much warmer for Sunday as temperatures soar into the mid-50s.