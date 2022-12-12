Rain and wintry mix likely this week

Mostly cloudy skies will continue in our region today as high temperatures try to reach into the mid-30s. The cloudy skies will likely remain as we head into the overnight tonight with overnight lows in the upper-20s across the region.

By late Monday Night/early Tuesday Morning, our next round of precipitation will begin to move into the region. This precipitation will likely begin as freezing rain on Tuesday Morning as temperatures will likely remain in the upper-20s for a while. As the temperatures rise into the mid-30s during the day, the freezing rain will likely quickly change over to rain showers during the late morning and afternoon hours.

As we head into Tuesday Afternoon, rain showers will be likely in our region, and then possibly mixing with snow during the late afternoon as temperatures may try to drop a few degrees. Nonetheless, the scattered mixed precipitation will remain present in the region during the overnight hours as some places may not even reach down to 32°.

More rain showers will be likely during the day on Wednesday, however during the late afternoon the temperatures may begin to drop enough that the rain may begin to transition to snow.

The upper level low associated with this system will move over our region on Thursday and Friday, allowing for scattered snow showers to be possible to end the work week with highs dropping from the mid-30s on Thursday, to highs in the upper-20s for Friday. Temperatures will likely continue to drop through the weekend, with highs in the upper-teens likely for Sunday.