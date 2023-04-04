50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Rain here with snow in northern Minnesota

Another potent winter system will slide through the region today and tomorrow bringing heavy snow to our north while we pick up rain.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Showers will be likely today with temperatures starting in the 30s and warming into the mid to some upper 40s around the area. A breezy east wind will gust into the mid and upper 30s today with strong winds lasting tonight out of the south. While our precipitation comes in the form of showers today, heavy snow looks likely up into northern and northwestern Minnesota with some picking up over a foot of new snow. Cooler temperatures will wrap into this system, but I'm seeing a blustery and mostly dry day tomorrow. Temperatures hit the mid-40s tomorrow with lower 40s Thursday. Our weather is shaping up to be much warmer by this weekend and into next week. Temperatures hit the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
