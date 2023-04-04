Rain here with snow in northern Minnesota

Showers will be likely today with temperatures starting in the 30s and warming into the mid to some upper 40s around the area. A breezy east wind will gust into the mid and upper 30s today with strong winds lasting tonight out of the south. While our precipitation comes in the form of showers today, heavy snow looks likely up into northern and northwestern Minnesota with some picking up over a foot of new snow. Cooler temperatures will wrap into this system, but I'm seeing a blustery and mostly dry day tomorrow. Temperatures hit the mid-40s tomorrow with lower 40s Thursday. Our weather is shaping up to be much warmer by this weekend and into next week. Temperatures hit the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday.