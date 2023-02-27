99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Rain likely this morning

Breezy conditions this afternoon

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
February 27, 2023 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure will pass to our south over the course of today. Rain showers will begin to move into southeastern Minnesota early this morning and will likely make for a wet morning commute. The rain showers will continue through the mid-morning hours before gradually moving out of the region. Lingering rain showers late morning may gradually mix with snow showers, but snowfall accumulations of more than a dusting are looking unlikely. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper-30s. Breezy conditions will be likely during the afternoon with north winds gusting upwards of 30 mph.

Additional snow showers will be possible late Tuesday Night and into the day on Wednesday.

