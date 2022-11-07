SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rain likely this week

Temperatures to drop by the end of the work week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
November 07, 2022 12:01 AM
An area of high pressure ahead of our next system will work to keep things fairly quiet across southeastern Minnesota today. Mostly clear skies to start off the day will give way to increasing clouds during the late afternoon and into the evening hours. A few rain showers will try to arrive into the region by Tuesday afternoon and then rain showers will be likely during the overnight hours and through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will likely rise to highs in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, however as the system moves past our region, temperatures will quickly begin to drop. As the rain showers end, temperatures may be low enough for a few of them to transition over to snow showers on Thursday Night and Friday, but most of the precipitation will have exited our region by that point. Highs around 30° will be likely as start off next weekend.

