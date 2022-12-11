Rain likely this week

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in our region as we head through the day today. These clouds will work to keep the temperatures fairly uniform and level across the region with highs in the low to mid-30s. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around as we head into the overnight tonight with lows only reaching down into the mid-20s.

Our next system will begin to develop way off to our west in Colorado on Monday, and mostly cloudy skies will likely continue in our region as we head through the day on Monday. However, on Monday Evening, the mostly cloudy skies will likely give way to an overcast and a few snow showers. Rain will become likely as we head into Tuesday, but temperatures on Tuesday Morning may cause some of the rain to fall as freezing rain. Regardless, rain and snow showers will be likely through the morning and then into the afternoon hours temperatures will likely support rain throughout the day.

The rain may begin to mix back with freezing rain and then eventually snow on Tuesday Night and into the day on Wednesday. Afterwards, the system will begin to weaken and the precipitation will begin to taper off. However, a few snow showers will be possible on Thursday.