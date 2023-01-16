Rain likely today

Rain showers will be with us as we go throughout the day today as an area of low pressure moves across Iowa. By the early evening hours, the area of low pressure will begin to move through southeastern Minnesota, and as it exits, cooler air will likely move in and change any lingering rain showers over to snow showers. Isolated snow showers will be possible during the overnight hours, and a few flurries may be around for Tuesday.

Otherwise; expect cloudy skies throughout the day today and into the overnight hours. Highs this afternoon will likely reach into the upper-30s. Temperatures will not drop much tonight, only into the lower-30s, afterwards, temperatures may take a rise to the mid-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another area of low pressure will move to our southeast on Thursday, and this may try to bring additional snow showers into our region.