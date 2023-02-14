99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rain likely today

Rain to change over to snow later tonight

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
February 14, 2023 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

An area of low pressure will move out of the central Plains this afternoon and towards our region later tonight. Ahead of this low pressure, clouds will be on the increase across all of southeastern Minnesota early this morning, before giving way to cloudy skies by the mid-morning hours. Rain showers will likely begin to arrive into our region either late this morning or early this afternoon. The rain will be widespread and will be accompanied by a southerly breeze which may gust upwards of 35 mph at times. The breeze will likely be enough to get our temperatures up to around 40° this afternoon, but clouds and rain during the afternoon may prevent the temperatures from rising much higher.

As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will gradually begin to drop as the low pressure passes over our region. Cooler air will rush in on the backside and begin to change the rain over to snow. However, by this point the precipitation will be moving off to our east, meaning that a steady snow is not looking as likely. However, a few snow showers will be likely in our region late tonight and into early Wednesday morning.

The winds will be westerly on Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph remaining possible. Expect mostly cloudy skies for your Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-30s around the area. Temperatures will then drop into the teens during Wednesday Night and up to around 20° for Thursday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Is LRC forecasting the real deal?
The claim of LRC is that a pattern sets up each year in the fall, and this pattern can be used to track the weather over the ensuing year.
February 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A quiet start to the week
Rain and snow likely later
February 13, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild temperatures continue for today
Rain and dropping temperatures likely this week
February 12, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild temperatures continue this weekend
Rain and snow likely next week
February 11, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson