Rain likely today

An area of low pressure will move out of the central Plains this afternoon and towards our region later tonight. Ahead of this low pressure, clouds will be on the increase across all of southeastern Minnesota early this morning, before giving way to cloudy skies by the mid-morning hours. Rain showers will likely begin to arrive into our region either late this morning or early this afternoon. The rain will be widespread and will be accompanied by a southerly breeze which may gust upwards of 35 mph at times. The breeze will likely be enough to get our temperatures up to around 40° this afternoon, but clouds and rain during the afternoon may prevent the temperatures from rising much higher.

As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will gradually begin to drop as the low pressure passes over our region. Cooler air will rush in on the backside and begin to change the rain over to snow. However, by this point the precipitation will be moving off to our east, meaning that a steady snow is not looking as likely. However, a few snow showers will be likely in our region late tonight and into early Wednesday morning.

The winds will be westerly on Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph remaining possible. Expect mostly cloudy skies for your Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-30s around the area. Temperatures will then drop into the teens during Wednesday Night and up to around 20° for Thursday.