Rain returns to the area this week
Temperatures take a drop as well.
Today will be a warm sunny day with highs in the low 60s. Tomorrow brings similar temperatures but starts our theme of rain for the week. The rain chances go through the first half of the week until Wednesday. Temperatures take a drop to to the low 40s and upper 30s. We turn things around on Thursday with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.
Records show that our temperatures are rising and the frequency of big rain events is increasing, while those days of minus 30 and minus 40 temperatures are become less frequent, a state climatologist reports.
Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s today with rain possible in the southwest.