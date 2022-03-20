Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 20
Rain returns to the area this week

Temperatures take a drop as well.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
March 20, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be a warm sunny day with highs in the low 60s. Tomorrow brings similar temperatures but starts our theme of rain for the week. The rain chances go through the first half of the week until Wednesday. Temperatures take a drop to to the low 40s and upper 30s. We turn things around on Thursday with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.

