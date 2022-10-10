We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Rain showers likely this week

Temperatures will swing quite a bit

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
October 10, 2022 12:01 AM
An area of high pressure will be in control over our region today. The cold front which moved through the region on Sunday will likely stall out to our south across portions of Iowa and back into the Dakotas. This frontal boundary will be picked up by a new area of low pressure which will move out of the Canadian Rockies by the late Monday Night and into Tuesday morning. This system will swing a lift the frontal boundary back into our region as a warm front on Tuesday Afternoon, and in doing so our temperatures will likely rise quite a bit.

The cold front associated with this system will be quickly following behind, and by Wednesday Morning it will have made it's way through the region. In the mean time, increasing clouds will be present on Tuesday Afternoon as the cold front approaches. Scattered rain showers, and possibly even some thunderstorms, will develop along the frontal boundary and move through our region during the late afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. Some of these showers will likely still be present during the overnight hours.

Behind the cold front, partly to mostly cloudy skies and maybe a rain shower or two will be present in our region on Wednesday. Temperatures will vary quite a bit this week, with highs in the upper-70s on Tuesday, and then into the mid-40s by Thursday.

Related Topics: WEATHER
