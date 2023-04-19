99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Rain showers likely today

Additional rain/snow showers later this week

StormTRACKER team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure will make its way into Iowa today, and in doing so it will bring rain showers into southeastern Minnesota. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. While the rain may not be continuous throughout the day, a few rounds of scattered rain showers will be likely. Otherwise; expect breezy conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers will remain possible in our region for Thursday as the low pressure center tracks northeastwards into Wisconsin.

Behind this low pressure, temperatures will likely drop into the 40s for a high on Friday with scattered rain showers, and possibly a few snow showers, being possible late Friday and into Friday Night. A few flurries will be possible on Saturday, otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-40s. Temperatures will likely rise back into the lower-50s by the start of next work week.

