Rain showers possible across the region

A few rounds of rain showers will be likely this week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
June 06, 2022 12:01 AM
A few rounds of rain showers will be possible across our region this week. An area of low pressure will slowly work it's way out of the Upper Plains and into the Upper Midwest. In doing so, it will work to bring some rain showers into our region. While most of the rain will generally be light, it will likely be enough to keep the ground fairly damp in some places. Otherwise; expect highs to be in the lower-70s throughout much of the work week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

