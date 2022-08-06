SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rain showers possible this weekend

A slow moving cold front will pass through this weekend

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
August 06, 2022 12:01 AM
A slow moving cold front will approach our region today, and with it will come scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may try to move into the regions just off to our northwest during the early morning hours, but those will likely weaken by the time they reach our region.

The cold front itself will begin to move into our region during the early afternoon. This will allow for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to redevelop across the region. One or two of these storms may try to become strong. Otherwise; the front will slow down and another wave of low pressure will ride along it's boundary, allowing for additional rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible during the overnight and into the day on Sunday.

In the meantime, temperatures will likely be hot again for today with highs in the upper-80s. However, on Sunday highs will likely be in the lower-70s. Things quiet down for the start of the work week with temperatures trying to return back towards the 80s by the middle of next week.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
