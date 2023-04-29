Rain showers possible this weekend
Mostly cloudy and cooler
An area of low pressure will move its way into the central Great Lakes region this afternoon. In doing so, it will bring with it mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Temperatures this afternoon will likely end up in the upper-40s to the lower-50s as northwesterly winds try to usher in cooler temperatures into southeastern Minnesota. Temperatures will likely drop into the low to mid-30s tonight, and isolated rain showers may try to mix briefly with some snow. Cooler temperatures will continue into the day on Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. A few rain and snow showers will be possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers will be possible during the afternoon.
