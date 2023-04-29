99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Rain showers possible this weekend

Mostly cloudy and cooler

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure will move its way into the central Great Lakes region this afternoon. In doing so, it will bring with it mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Temperatures this afternoon will likely end up in the upper-40s to the lower-50s as northwesterly winds try to usher in cooler temperatures into southeastern Minnesota. Temperatures will likely drop into the low to mid-30s tonight, and isolated rain showers may try to mix briefly with some snow. Cooler temperatures will continue into the day on Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. A few rain and snow showers will be possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers will be possible during the afternoon.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

