Weather

Rain showers possible today

Temperatures will likely drop this weekend

StormTRACKER team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A slow moving cold front will make its way into our region later today, and in doing so it will bring with it some rain showers and mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures this afternoon will likely reach into the mid-50s before dropping a bit during the afternoon. Additional rain showers will be possible during the overnight tonight along with breezy conditions. A few snow showers will be possible for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper-30s looking likely for southeastern Minnesota. Temperatures will likely rebound back into the 50s by Tuesday, though this will be out ahead of our next system which may try to arrive by the middle and end of next work week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

