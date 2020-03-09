After that gorgeous weekend, a more active week of weather is ahead of us. A couple waves of low pressure are taking over for the start of this week. Today’s storm system won’t deliver much to the Rochester area with only minor amounts of rain and drizzle. Parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin are picking up more precipitation than we are this Monday but we’ll all have the cloud cover overhead through at least Wednesday morning. Another fast-moving storm system moves across the region late Tuesday and will be gone by lunch Wednesday. In that short period of time, it’s possible we could pick up a quick, slushy accumulation of snow. I’m not talking significant amounts, but up to an inch of snow looks possible and could have a quick affect on Wednesday morning’s drive.
Sunshine comes back quickly during the day Wednesday before another front pushes in from the north. With milder air in place, that front looks to produce mainly rain on Thursday. Overall, temperatures are going to remain at or above average this week. The coldest night this week will be tonight as lows drop back into the 20s.
It’s typical to have this kind of weather pattern in March. The variety of weather from the beginning of March through April can make for incredible forecasting challenges while at the same time offering up excitement in the form of heavy snow or strong thunderstorms. For now, we don’t have either forms of significant weather to get excited about but the odds of it happening in the next 4-6 weeks are above average.