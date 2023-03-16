Rain today with snow tonight

6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rain looks likely for a while today with a cold front swinging through the region.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
Eventually the cold air will switch our precipitation over from rain to wintry mix and then snow later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures will slowly fall throughout the day with cold air sitting over us the rest of this week. Highs tomorrow will only peak in the lower 20s with lower 20s forecast for Saturday as well. Snow amounts will be on the lower side with up to an inch or two around here. More is expected to the north and northwest of us with this cold front. Roads will likely be quite slick tonight through part of the weekend. I'm seeing a few flurries possible Friday and Saturday before a quieter Sunday. Next week we rebound back into the 30s and then 40s.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
