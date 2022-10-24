Rainy start to the work week

A strong area of low pressure will track towards through the Fargo, ND area today, and in doing so this low will drag a cold front across our region.

In the meantime, a few rain showers and maybe even a thunderstorm, will be possible in our region as we start off the work week. Otherwise; it will be a very warm start to your day as temperatures will likely be in the 60s across the area. These warm temperatures are courtesy of the low pressure, which will be fairly strong, producing a stiff southerly breeze throughout the morning.

Scattered rain showers will continue in our region ahead of the cold front, which will likely move into our region sometime during the early or mid-afternoon hours. Afterwards, temperatures will quickly drop as the rain showers gradually begin to taper off.

Lingering rain showers during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight tonight. The winds will also begin to diminish after sunset.

Expect a generally quiet middle of the work week with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper-30s. Another system may move into the region on Thursday and Friday, possibly bringing additional rain showers into the region.