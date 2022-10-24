SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rainy start to the work week

A strong low pressure pushes a cold front towards us

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
October 24, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A strong area of low pressure will track towards through the Fargo, ND area today, and in doing so this low will drag a cold front across our region.

In the meantime, a few rain showers and maybe even a thunderstorm, will be possible in our region as we start off the work week. Otherwise; it will be a very warm start to your day as temperatures will likely be in the 60s across the area. These warm temperatures are courtesy of the low pressure, which will be fairly strong, producing a stiff southerly breeze throughout the morning.

Scattered rain showers will continue in our region ahead of the cold front, which will likely move into our region sometime during the early or mid-afternoon hours. Afterwards, temperatures will quickly drop as the rain showers gradually begin to taper off.

Lingering rain showers during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight tonight. The winds will also begin to diminish after sunset.

Expect a generally quiet middle of the work week with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the upper-30s. Another system may move into the region on Thursday and Friday, possibly bringing additional rain showers into the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Climate study shows it's raining more when it rains
The study found that the average precipitation event from 1991-2020 was about 5% heavier than the average precipitation event from 1951-1980.
October 23, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Warm temperatures for Sunday
Rain showers arrive tonight
October 23, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: An equation learned in college relates to both weather and climate
The Clausius-Clapeyron equation shows that the mathematical relationship between air temperature and water vapor pressure is one with an upward curve as air temperature increases.
October 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking a breezy and warm weekend
Highs will warm in 70s both today and tomorrow before cooler weather returns early in the work week.
October 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg