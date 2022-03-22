Rainy Tuesday
Keep the umbrella with you today as rain is likely and temperatures are much cooler.
A slow moving low pressure drags rain across the region today and temperatures will fall back into the 40s. Rain continues tonight and into Wednesday as this system is moving at a crawl pace. Rain totals will range between a half an inch and an inch by Wednesday evening when colder air begins to push in.
Highs on Wednesday will barely make it to 40 degrees, dropping close to freezing Wednesday night which may allow some rain to change over to snow briefly on Thursday morning. Skies will be clearing on Thursday afternoon behind this system and temps will be in the low 40s. Sunshine returns for Friday with a brisk west wind and highs in the mid-40s.
An area of lower pressure will slide out of the Dakotas late today and bring areas of rain and snow to Minnesota.
It is a commonly held myth that an egg can be balanced on its end only today.
Records show that our temperatures are rising and the frequency of big rain events is increasing, while those days of minus 30 and minus 40 temperatures are become less frequent, a state climatologist reports.