Rainy Tuesday

A slow moving low pressure drags rain across the region today and temperatures will fall back into the 40s. Rain continues tonight and into Wednesday as this system is moving at a crawl pace. Rain totals will range between a half an inch and an inch by Wednesday evening when colder air begins to push in.

Highs on Wednesday will barely make it to 40 degrees, dropping close to freezing Wednesday night which may allow some rain to change over to snow briefly on Thursday morning. Skies will be clearing on Thursday afternoon behind this system and temps will be in the low 40s. Sunshine returns for Friday with a brisk west wind and highs in the mid-40s.