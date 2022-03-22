Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 22
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Rainy Tuesday

Keep the umbrella with you today as rain is likely and temperatures are much cooler.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
March 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

A slow moving low pressure drags rain across the region today and temperatures will fall back into the 40s. Rain continues tonight and into Wednesday as this system is moving at a crawl pace. Rain totals will range between a half an inch and an inch by Wednesday evening when colder air begins to push in.

Highs on Wednesday will barely make it to 40 degrees, dropping close to freezing Wednesday night which may allow some rain to change over to snow briefly on Thursday morning. Skies will be clearing on Thursday afternoon behind this system and temps will be in the low 40s. Sunshine returns for Friday with a brisk west wind and highs in the mid-40s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking rain and snow this week
An area of lower pressure will slide out of the Dakotas late today and bring areas of rain and snow to Minnesota.
March 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Today is the Vernal Equinox
It is a commonly held myth that an egg can be balanced on its end only today.
March 20, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain returns to the area this week
Temperatures take a drop as well.
March 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
WillmarFlood081216.N.WCT.WillmarFlood.Damage_001 (1).jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota seeing more big rain events, less extreme cold
Records show that our temperatures are rising and the frequency of big rain events is increasing, while those days of minus 30 and minus 40 temperatures are become less frequent, a state climatologist reports.
March 19, 2022 07:52 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny