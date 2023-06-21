Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Same weather, different day

We'll continue with the trend of sunshine, 80s, and southerly breezes the rest of of this work week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The stable summer heat is the trend this week. Our weather really won't start to change up much until we head into the weekend. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s and winds out of the south and southeast through Friday. Our next weather producer will slide out of the Dakotas on Saturday leading to a chance of thunderstorms here in Rochester late in the day and overnight. I'm seeing highs stay in the 80s Saturday, but temperatures take a small dip Sunday into Monday with some upper 70s to lower 80s around southeastern Minnesota. Showers still look possible on Sunday. Next week doesn't look quite as hot as our weather we have going on this week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Cookie cutter weather forecast this week
June 20, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Hurricane strength is changing
June 19, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Quiet weather to start the work week
June 19, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_7579.JPG
Local
With last-minute tweaks, Rochester Public Schools approves a budget reflecting cuts and staff reductions
June 20, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
1621 10th St SE straight.jpg
Local
Olmsted County starts operations work on planned shelter for families facing homelessness
June 20, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
RochesterfestVendors.jpg
Business
Rochesterfest brings 28 different food vendors to Soldiers Field Park
June 20, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Benjamin Taylor Cotton and Christina Ann Cotton.jpg
Local
Red Wing parents accused of severe child abuse and locking kids in cages arrested and held on $50k bail
June 20, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson