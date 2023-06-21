Same weather, different day

The stable summer heat is the trend this week. Our weather really won't start to change up much until we head into the weekend. Expect highs to reach the upper 80s and winds out of the south and southeast through Friday. Our next weather producer will slide out of the Dakotas on Saturday leading to a chance of thunderstorms here in Rochester late in the day and overnight. I'm seeing highs stay in the 80s Saturday, but temperatures take a small dip Sunday into Monday with some upper 70s to lower 80s around southeastern Minnesota. Showers still look possible on Sunday. Next week doesn't look quite as hot as our weather we have going on this week.