Scattered rain/snow showers today

An area of low pressure will be over the northern Great Lakes today, and in doing so it will continue to bring precipitation into the region. Scattered snow showers will be possible this morning, and then as temperatures begin to rise a bit, scattered rain showers will be possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with northwesterly winds gusting up to 40 mph at times.

The low pressure center will begin to move out of the Great Lakes region by Monday, but lingering clouds and possibly a lone rain/snow shower will be possible during the early morning. Afterwards, an area of high pressure will move into the area and this will bring mostly clear skies into the area with temperatures rising back into the 60s by the middle of the work week.