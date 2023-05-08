99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Scattered showers possible today

Mild temperatures continue this week

StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Scattered rain showers will remain possible across the area today as an area of low pressure weakens over western Minnesota. Otherwise; expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a light easterly wind. High temperatures this afternoon will likely reach into the mid to upper-60s, a little bit cooler than yesterday, as the clouds and easterly breeze will work to limit the temperatures this afternoon.

Isolated showers will remain possible overnight tonight and into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will once again be on the rise this week with highs reaching back into the 70s by the middle part of the work week. However, another system may try to bring a few showers and thunderstorms back into the area by the end of the work week.

