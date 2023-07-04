Scattered t-storms likely later today

A slow moving cold front will make its way through the region overnight tonight and into the day Wednesday. In the mean time, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to be likely, especially as we head into the afternoon hours and into the overnight tonight. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with locally strong winds and some hail being possible. Otherwise, hot weather will continue this afternoon with highs reaching into the lower-90s. The passage of the cold front late tonight or early Wednesday morning will push our high temperatures for Wednesday down into the mid-70s. An area of high pressure will take control over our regional weather for the end of the week, giving us mostly clear skies and temperatures slowly rising back towards the lower-80s by Friday. Another system will move towards us over the weekend, and this will try to bring another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.