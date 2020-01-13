Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with a light wintry mix this afternoon. High 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.