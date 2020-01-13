Be ready for on and off snow chances through the week, with accumulations expected.
Roughly 1 to 3 inches fell across much of the area Sunday, with another 1 to 3 inches possible tonight.
More snow chances Wednesday and Friday, with Friday holding the higher risk for higher amounts.
Plan on slippery to hazardous travel from time to time.
Overview:
- Snowy week with on and off chances through Friday
- Accumulations expected
- Brief periods of wintry mix possible
- Friday: increasing risk for more significant snowfall and a period to watch
Timing/Amounts:
- Snow likely tonight, Wednesday and Friday
- Tonight/Wed: 1-3"
- Friday: a threat for several inches, but too soon to assign amounts