Be ready for on and off snow chances through the week, with accumulations expected.

Roughly 1 to 3 inches fell across much of the area Sunday, with another 1 to 3 inches possible tonight.

More snow chances Wednesday and Friday, with Friday holding the higher risk for higher amounts.

Plan on slippery to hazardous travel from time to time.

Overview:

  • Snowy week with on and off chances through Friday
  • Accumulations expected
  • Brief periods of wintry mix possible
  • Friday: increasing risk for more significant snowfall and a period to watch

Timing/Amounts:

  • Snow likely tonight, Wednesday and Friday
  • Tonight/Wed: 1-3"
  • Friday: a threat for several inches, but too soon to assign amounts
Snow

