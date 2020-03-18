Spring officially begins Thursday evening, and just in time, Thursday will feature our first chance for a few severe thunderstorms.
As of Wednesday, the greatest chance for severe storms will be for areas near and south of Interstate 90, where a few storms could produce large hail or damaging winds.
We should note that widespread severe storms are not expected, but if you plan to be outdoors Thursday afternoon or early evening, be prepared to take action should storms approach your area.
After a mild day Thursday, much colder weather is lurking by Thursday night and Friday.
Rain Thursday is expected to change to snow quickly from north to south Thursday night, with accumulating snow increasingly likely for areas near and north of Interstate 90.
Just how much snow accumulates will depend on how fast the changeover occurs, but with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s by Friday morning, be prepared that icy stretches could develop on roadways just in time for the morning commute.