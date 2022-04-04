Severe weather highlighted this week

ROCHESTER — Severe Weather Awareness Week, which will include statewide tornado drills, has started.

Minnesota and Wisconsin cities and counties are highlighting potential weather threats and responses Monday through Friday.

Olmsted County and the city of Rochester staff will focus on addressing specific topics daily in an effort to increase awareness of potential weather threats that can impact our community.

Monday – Alerts & warnings

Tuesday – Severe thunderstorms & lightning

Wednesday – Floods

Thursday – Tornados

Friday – Excessive heat

At 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, statewide tornado drills will be held with outdoor sirens being sounded.

Following the week, the National Weather Service will hold a storm-spotter training session at 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the Empire Event Center, 1517 16th St. SW in Rochester. Information on the storm-spotter program is available at https://www.weather.gov/arx/skywarn_schedule