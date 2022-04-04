Read Today's Paper Monday, April 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Severe weather highlighted this week

Statewide observance will include tornado drills, along with education at city and county level.

Tornado in 2014
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 04, 2022 09:52 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Severe Weather Awareness Week, which will include statewide tornado drills, has started.

Minnesota and Wisconsin cities and counties are highlighting potential weather threats and responses Monday through Friday.

Olmsted County and the city of Rochester staff will focus on addressing specific topics daily in an effort to increase awareness of potential weather threats that can impact our community.

  • Monday – Alerts & warnings
  • Tuesday – Severe thunderstorms & lightning
  • Wednesday – Floods
  • Thursday – Tornados
  • Friday – Excessive heat

At 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, statewide tornado drills will be held with outdoor sirens being sounded.
Following the week, the National Weather Service will hold a storm-spotter training session at 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the Empire Event Center, 1517 16th St. SW in Rochester. Information on the storm-spotter program is available at https://www.weather.gov/arx/skywarn_schedule

Related Topics: ROCHESTERALL-ACCESS
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A rainy week ahead
It will be a cloudy and gloomy week for the region.
April 04, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Can you imagine 3 feet of rain in a winter?
Juneau, Alaska, has received 37 inches of precipitation, half of which fell as snow.
April 03, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain returns to the area
The rain will follow a mostly sunny end to the weekend.
April 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER team
Weather
The sunshine returns for the weekend
Clouds will be back when the new week starts.
April 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter