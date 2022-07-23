SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Severe weather possible today

Showers and thunderstorms look to strengthen as they track east and southeast across Minnesota today bringing a threat of strong thunderstorms to our area.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Our weather here around the Rochester area will start off quiet for Saturday. The storms will be to our northwest this morning, but these storms will likely strengthen as they move southeastward throughout the day. The main threats as these storms move into our area will be very strong wind gusts and the potential of large hail as well. The threat of tornadoes is low, but can't be ruled out today. The thunderstorms look to arrive later in the afternoon and this evening. A few storms may linger into the overnight hours with a quieter Sunday to follow. Tomorrow looks sunny and breezy with a high near 81°.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
