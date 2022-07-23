Severe weather possible today
Showers and thunderstorms look to strengthen as they track east and southeast across Minnesota today bringing a threat of strong thunderstorms to our area.
Our weather here around the Rochester area will start off quiet for Saturday. The storms will be to our northwest this morning, but these storms will likely strengthen as they move southeastward throughout the day. The main threats as these storms move into our area will be very strong wind gusts and the potential of large hail as well. The threat of tornadoes is low, but can't be ruled out today. The thunderstorms look to arrive later in the afternoon and this evening. A few storms may linger into the overnight hours with a quieter Sunday to follow. Tomorrow looks sunny and breezy with a high near 81°.
We'll close out this work week on a warm note as high temperatures hit the upper 80s in Rochester.
