Severe weather possible today

Our weather here around the Rochester area will start off quiet for Saturday. The storms will be to our northwest this morning, but these storms will likely strengthen as they move southeastward throughout the day. The main threats as these storms move into our area will be very strong wind gusts and the potential of large hail as well. The threat of tornadoes is low, but can't be ruled out today. The thunderstorms look to arrive later in the afternoon and this evening. A few storms may linger into the overnight hours with a quieter Sunday to follow. Tomorrow looks sunny and breezy with a high near 81°.