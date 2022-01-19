Sharply colder today, windy as well

Don't be fooled by the sunshine today, it is much colder with a high close to 5 degrees this afternoon. The wind will be much stronger from the NW today at 15-25 mph, gusting over 30mph at times. Wind chills will be in the teens and twenties below zero due to the blustery conditions. Lows drop to -10 degrees overnight and we stay in the single digits on Thursday but the wind won't be so bad.