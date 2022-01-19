SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sharply colder today, windy as well

Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures in the single digits will feel even colder with the wind

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
January 19, 2022 12:00 AM
Don't be fooled by the sunshine today, it is much colder with a high close to 5 degrees this afternoon. The wind will be much stronger from the NW today at 15-25 mph, gusting over 30mph at times. Wind chills will be in the teens and twenties below zero due to the blustery conditions. Lows drop to -10 degrees overnight and we stay in the single digits on Thursday but the wind won't be so bad.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

