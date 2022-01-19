Sharply colder today, windy as well
Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures in the single digits will feel even colder with the wind
Don't be fooled by the sunshine today, it is much colder with a high close to 5 degrees this afternoon. The wind will be much stronger from the NW today at 15-25 mph, gusting over 30mph at times. Wind chills will be in the teens and twenties below zero due to the blustery conditions. Lows drop to -10 degrees overnight and we stay in the single digits on Thursday but the wind won't be so bad.
In February of 1895, one to two feet fell from Galveston to New Orleans along with blowing snow and temperatures in the teens.
A mild day today will quickly change tomorrow with cold air coming in.
