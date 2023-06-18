Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Showers and a few storms for today

Heat returns for next week

StormTRACKER team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A slow moving area of low pressure will move through southern and central Minnesota today. In doing so, this area of low pressure will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into our region. The presence of the precipitation today, along with the increased cloud cover, will likely result in our highs being a few degrees lower today than yesterday. However, this system will move through the region and weaken, allowing for mostly clear skies for Monday and Tuesday. However, the heat will be returning into our region with highs in the upper-80s beginning Monday and continuing through the work week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the end of the work week and into next weekend.

