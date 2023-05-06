Showers and a few storms possible this weekend

An area of low pressure will move into western Minnesota later in the day today. This area of low pressure will drag a warm front across southern Minnesota, and in doing so it will bring scattered rain showers - and possibly a few thunderstorms - into the area. Otherwise; expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper-60s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into the evening hours, with lingering showers possible during the overnight. A few rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two will be possible during the day on Sunday, otherwise; expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper-70s.