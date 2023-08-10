Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Showers and T-storms forecast for Friday

Expect a nice summer-like day ahead with plenty of sunshine and lower 80s.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Showers and thunderstorms will slowly approach the area late tonight with a better chance of precipitation arriving toward tomorrow morning. Showers and a couple periods of thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow as well. A south wind will help boost temperatures into the mid-80s Friday. A few T-storms may linger into the first half of Friday night before we start to see some clearing. Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the lower to mid-80s over the area. Watch for another chance of showers along with cooling temperatures Sunday. Highs stay in the 70s Sunday into Monday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
