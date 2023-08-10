Showers and T-storms forecast for Friday

Showers and thunderstorms will slowly approach the area late tonight with a better chance of precipitation arriving toward tomorrow morning. Showers and a couple periods of thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow as well. A south wind will help boost temperatures into the mid-80s Friday. A few T-storms may linger into the first half of Friday night before we start to see some clearing. Sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the lower to mid-80s over the area. Watch for another chance of showers along with cooling temperatures Sunday. Highs stay in the 70s Sunday into Monday.