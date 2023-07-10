Showers and t-storms possible later today

Mostly clear skies will continue this morning and into the early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies will be common across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon. A cold front will approach our region from the north, and a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible by the late afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight tonight as the cold front moves through. Otherwise; expect hot temperatures this afternoon with highs in the upper-80s. However, the passage of the cold front overnight tonight will result in high temperatures being a bit lower for Tuesday and Wednesday. Still a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible for not only Tuesday afternoon, but also for Tuesday Night and Wednesday as another wave of low pressure moves through the Midwest.