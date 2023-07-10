Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Showers and t-storms possible later today

Cold front moves across the region

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Mostly clear skies will continue this morning and into the early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies will be common across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon. A cold front will approach our region from the north, and a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible by the late afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight tonight as the cold front moves through. Otherwise; expect hot temperatures this afternoon with highs in the upper-80s. However, the passage of the cold front overnight tonight will result in high temperatures being a bit lower for Tuesday and Wednesday. Still a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible for not only Tuesday afternoon, but also for Tuesday Night and Wednesday as another wave of low pressure moves through the Midwest.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Where is the most humid weather on Earth?
20h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A few showers to start the week
1d ago
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: There is no such thing as the air temperature 'in the sun'
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


070923-Down by the Riverside
Arts and Entertainment
Eve 6 serenades Down by the Riverside crowd with alt rock songs, like ‘I wanna bite your face’
1h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
070923-Down by the Riverside
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: Down by the Riverside on July 9, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Danielson farmland.jpg
Local
Land-use question heads to council as Texas developer eyes 120 acres on the edge of northwest Rochester
18h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
1. Kopecky Self Portrait - Multiple Sclerosis and My Body.jpg
Health
What it looks like living with Multiple Sclerosis
19h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed