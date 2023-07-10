Showers and t-storms possible later today
Cold front moves across the region
Mostly clear skies will continue this morning and into the early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies will be common across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon. A cold front will approach our region from the north, and a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible by the late afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight tonight as the cold front moves through. Otherwise; expect hot temperatures this afternoon with highs in the upper-80s. However, the passage of the cold front overnight tonight will result in high temperatures being a bit lower for Tuesday and Wednesday. Still a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible for not only Tuesday afternoon, but also for Tuesday Night and Wednesday as another wave of low pressure moves through the Midwest.
