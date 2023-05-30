99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Showers and t-storms possible today

Hot temperatures enter the region

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The area of high pressure which brought quiet conditions into our region over the Memorial Day Weekend will move further away from our region. This will allow for a weak area of low pressure to drift eastwards, bringing with it scattered rain showers and thunderstorms later today. In the mean time, highs will reach into the upper-80s this afternoon across most of the region. Additional scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow as the low pressure system lingers around the Upper Midwest. Otherwise; expect hot temperatures to continue with highs in the upper-80s on Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.

