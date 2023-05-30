Showers and t-storms possible today
Hot temperatures enter the region
The area of high pressure which brought quiet conditions into our region over the Memorial Day Weekend will move further away from our region. This will allow for a weak area of low pressure to drift eastwards, bringing with it scattered rain showers and thunderstorms later today. In the mean time, highs will reach into the upper-80s this afternoon across most of the region. Additional scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for tomorrow as the low pressure system lingers around the Upper Midwest. Otherwise; expect hot temperatures to continue with highs in the upper-80s on Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.
ADVERTISEMENT