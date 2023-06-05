Showers and t-storms possible today

A slow moving cold front will move into our region today, and in doing so it will bring with it the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. The cold front will slow down even more as it moves southwestwards out of our region, and this may allow for a few showers and thunderstorms to remain possible during the evening hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely redevelop during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Another cold front will try to move towards our region by the end of the work week, and this will also bring with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.