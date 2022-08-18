SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Showers and thunderstorms forecast for the rest of this week

A slow moving low pressure system will drop out of the Dakotas over the next few days bringing off and on chances of precipitation.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 18, 2022 12:00 AM
Showers and thunderstorms slide into southeastern Minnesota this afternoon with areas of thunderstorms possible overnight as well. Temperatures will still warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with cooler temperatures forecast Friday and Saturday. I'm still seeing showers and thundershowers scattered over the area on Friday with showers likely into Saturday as well. This system moves away from us on Sunday leaving us with a quieter close to the weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
