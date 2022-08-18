Showers and thunderstorms forecast for the rest of this week
A slow moving low pressure system will drop out of the Dakotas over the next few days bringing off and on chances of precipitation.
Showers and thunderstorms slide into southeastern Minnesota this afternoon with areas of thunderstorms possible overnight as well. Temperatures will still warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with cooler temperatures forecast Friday and Saturday. I'm still seeing showers and thundershowers scattered over the area on Friday with showers likely into Saturday as well. This system moves away from us on Sunday leaving us with a quieter close to the weekend.
Severe weather is not as frequent as earlier in the summer because the upper level winds are weaker.