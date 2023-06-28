Showers and thunderstorms possible today

The afternoon showers and thunderstorms will move through central Minnesota and across our area bringing another chance of precipitation late in the day for us. The showers and thunderstorms move out overnight leaving us with a quieter Thursday. Highs tomorrow will warm into the mid-80s with southwest winds becoming light out of the northwest later in the day. I'm seeing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to pop up later on Friday with dry weather to follow over the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures and sky conditions look to stay decent over the holiday weekend. Expect highs to warm into the lower 80s Saturday with mid-80s Sunday into Monday. A front is forecast to approach the area on Independence Day which could lead to another chance of thunderstorms.