Weather

Showers and thunderstorms possible today

Showers will be around the start off the day with another round of thunderstorms developing in central Minnesota later today.

Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The afternoon showers and thunderstorms will move through central Minnesota and across our area bringing another chance of precipitation late in the day for us. The showers and thunderstorms move out overnight leaving us with a quieter Thursday. Highs tomorrow will warm into the mid-80s with southwest winds becoming light out of the northwest later in the day. I'm seeing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to pop up later on Friday with dry weather to follow over the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures and sky conditions look to stay decent over the holiday weekend. Expect highs to warm into the lower 80s Saturday with mid-80s Sunday into Monday. A front is forecast to approach the area on Independence Day which could lead to another chance of thunderstorms.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
