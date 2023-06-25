Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Showers and thunderstorms remain likely today

Additional showers and thunderstorms possible later this week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure moving through southern Minnesota this morning will continue to track eastwards into Wisconsin later this afternoon. The presence of this low pressure will allow for widespread scattered rain shower and thunderstorm activity to remain around the region. Otherwise; expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. As the area of low pressure begins to move away from our region by tomorrow, rain showers and thunderstorms in our region will continue to become more widely scattered. Nonetheless, a few scattered showers will remain around for the day Monday. Things will then quiet down for the middle part of the work week, but another system will begin to approach us by the end of the work week and this may also bring additional showers and thunderstorms back into our region by the end of the week.

